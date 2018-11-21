The City Council approved the purchase of a fire pumper truck for the Tongnoxie City Fire Department.

Council members approved, 4-0, the purchase for $300,449.46 from Conrad Fire Equipment. The price included trade-in value of $105,000 and the additional cost of $23,128.84 for extrication rescue tools. Total cost is $346,923.37 through 10-year lease purchase agreement at 2.95 simple interest (First State).