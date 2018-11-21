Archive for Wednesday, November 21, 2018
Tonganoxie Friends of Library silent auction underway
November 21, 2018
Tonganoxie Friends of the Library is having its annual Christmas Silent Auction.
The event, which runs through Dec. 15, will take place at the library. Bidders can drop by the library or download the Bid Beacon app to bid on their items.
Use the auction code Q2CMPQ to get started.
Proceeds will benefit the library.
