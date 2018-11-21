Tonganoxie High landed several players on multiple fall teams this year in its first inaugural year in the Frontier League.

For the football team, the Chieftains had seven players earn 10 spots on the all-league team.

First-team All-Frontier League selections were Drake Pray (linebacker), Cole Sample (defensive line and offensive line), Korbin Riedel (running back) and Elijah Tyner.

Dallas Bond was Tonganoxie’s lone second-team all-league selection as a receiver.

Honorable mention this year are Jacob Miller (defensive and offensive line), Dustin Rhoads (linebacker) and Drake Pray (offensive multi-purpose player).

THS lost 21 seniors from last years 9-1 squad. Despite an 0-2 start, THS found its identity and rattled off seven straight victories.

The team ended the season 7-3 with a second-place finish in the Frontier League.

Soccer

The THS soccer team has three players on this year’s all-Frontier League team.

Wyatt Martin, Abel Mendoza and Gage Sommer all were named All-Frontier League as honorable mention selections.

The Chieftains finished the 2018 campaign with a 6-7-1 record.

Cross country

The Tonganoxie High boys cross country team, which placed third in the state in Wamego, had several runners earn all-Frontier League honors, as they’re based on their finishes at the Frontier League meet in Baldwin. The THS boys won their first Frontier League championship in their first try.

First team were Calvin Morgan (Individual champion) and Jakob Foley.

Second team were Jake Edholm and Dylan Graham.

Honorable mention were Josh Bosley, Brendan Rogers, Jonah Stephen and Scott Vick.

The THS boys won every meet in which it competed leading up to the state championships. That included the team’s division race at the Rim Rock Classic, a Frontier League title in the squad’s first try and the second straight regional title.

The girls team placed fourth at regionals, as sophomore Kristi Chambers represented the team at state for the second consecutive year.

Volleyball

Tonganoxie nabbed two spots on this year’s Frontier League postseason team.

Second-team selection was Taylor Knipp and honorable mention was Abby Marcouillier.

The Chieftains placed fourth at their own Tonganoxie Invitational and eventually finished the season 15-21.