Winter Storm Bruce is making for an extended Thanksgiving holiday weekend for many students and teachers in the area.

All Leavenworth County school districts — Tonganoxie USD 464, Basehor-Linwood USD 458, Lansing USD 469, Leavenworth USD 453 and Easton USD 449 (Pleasant Ridge) — all will have a snow day Monday.

Genesis Christian Academy in Tonganoxie also will not have classes tomorrow.

McLouth USD 342 joins the many Leavenworth County school districts in cancelling classes.

The University of Kansas main campus in Lawrence and Edwards Campus in Overland Park will not be in session tomorrow, nor will Haskell Indian Nations University due to inclement weather. Highland Community College's main campus in Highland and regional campuses in Perry and Wamego also will not have classes Monday.

Here is additional information about closings Sunday:

Tonganoxie

• Tonganoxie Public Library closed Sunday

• Brothers Market. According to the store's Twitter account, Brothers Market is closing early at 5 p.m. today to allow for employees to get home safely. The store will open again at 7 a.m. Monday.

Basehor

• Basehor Community Library closed Sunday

Bonner Springs

• Bonner Springs Library closed Sunday

Lawrence

• Lawrence Public Library Sunday