Closings and late starts for the Tonganoxie area on Nov. 26
Here's a list of closings and late openings due to Winter Storm Bruce:
SCHOOL CLOSINGS
• Tonganoxie USD 464
• Genesis Christian Academy
• Basehor-Linwood USD 458
• McLouth USD 342
• Easton USD 449
• Lansing USD 469
• Leavenworth USD 453
• University of Kansas Main Campus and Edwards Campus
• Johnson County Community College
• Highland Community College's Perry campus (Main campus in Highland and Wamego campus also closed)
• Haskell Indian Nations University
LATE OPENINGS
• Tonganoxie Public Library, 10 a.m.
• Tonganoxie City Hall, 10 a.m.
• Bonner Springs Library, 11 a.m.
• Basehor Community Library, noon
