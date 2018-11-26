Here's a list of closings and late openings due to Winter Storm Bruce:

SCHOOL CLOSINGS

• Tonganoxie USD 464

• Genesis Christian Academy

• Basehor-Linwood USD 458

• McLouth USD 342

• Easton USD 449

• Lansing USD 469

• Leavenworth USD 453

• University of Kansas Main Campus and Edwards Campus

• Johnson County Community College

• Highland Community College's Perry campus (Main campus in Highland and Wamego campus also closed)

• Haskell Indian Nations University

LATE OPENINGS

• Tonganoxie Public Library, 10 a.m.

• Tonganoxie City Hall, 10 a.m.

• Bonner Springs Library, 11 a.m.

• Basehor Community Library, noon