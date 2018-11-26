Archive for Monday, November 26, 2018

Closings and late starts for the Tonganoxie area on Nov. 26

Tonganoxie USD 464 central office.

Photo by Shawn Linenberger. Enlarge photo.

Tonganoxie USD 464 central office.

By Shawn Linenberger

November 26, 2018, 8:49 a.m.

Updated: November 26, 2018, 9:13 a.m.

Here's a list of closings and late openings due to Winter Storm Bruce:

SCHOOL CLOSINGS

• Tonganoxie USD 464

• Genesis Christian Academy

• Basehor-Linwood USD 458

• McLouth USD 342

• Easton USD 449

• Lansing USD 469

• Leavenworth USD 453

• University of Kansas Main Campus and Edwards Campus

• Johnson County Community College

• Highland Community College's Perry campus (Main campus in Highland and Wamego campus also closed)

• Haskell Indian Nations University

LATE OPENINGS

• Tonganoxie Public Library, 10 a.m.

• Tonganoxie City Hall, 10 a.m.

• Bonner Springs Library, 11 a.m.

• Basehor Community Library, noon

