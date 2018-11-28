First-year Tonganoxie High boys basketball coach Phil Jones has been using a specific mantra this season.

“New league, new coach, fresh start,” Jones said Tuesday morning.

Jones has told his players they can “come in and make some noise” in the first season in the Frontier League.

He has used the THS football team’s fortunes in the fall as an example.

With such a huge senior class graduating from the first undefeated regular season squad in 55 years, there were many pieces to fill after the 2017 season. The Chieftains put together a seven-game winning streak and finished second in the Frontier League.

“They proved outsiders wrong,” Jones said.

Jones said the administrative side of being the THS head basketball coach has come with a learning curve, but that will be old hat with an additional season under his belt.

On the coaching side, Jones said the team has work to do, but he is seeing improvement. THS went 5-16 last season.

“I would say that the kids are willing to buy in,” Jones said. “We’ve got some good vocal leaders in the gym … We have vocal leaders and they want to win in a new league. The desire is there.”

Hayden Robbins leads this year’s seniors with the most returning minutes. Drake Pray also logged varsity minutes, while Jacob Hall, Calvin Morgan and Matt Perich are other seniors looking to lead the squad into a new league.

Robbins and Pray played football in the fall, while Perich played soccer and Morgan led the Chieftain cross country team to third place at state. Hall has become a leader on the THS golf squad.

Jones, 31, grew up in Wichita and then moved to Topeka in the eighth grade. He is a 2005 Shawnee Heights graduate who earned a degree in sports medicine and athletic training in 2009 from the University of Kansas before getting a master’s in 2013 in teaching at KU.

He first got familiar with Tonganoxie during the 2008-09 school year when he served as a KU intern with Mark Padfield, a THS teacher who has been the school’s athletic trainer for several years.

Jones now is in year six of teaching at Tonganoxie Middle School. He coached as an assistant at the high school level before overseeing the TMS program as eighth-grade head basketball coach the last three years.

Interestingly enough, Jones will face his alma mater on Kansas Day. THS travels Jan. 29 to Tecumseh to take on Shawnee Heights.

As for predictions for frontrunners in the Frontier League, Jones anticipates Piper and Eudora to be tough, as “Piper is always going to be strong with the athletes they have,” he said.

Eudora also has “credibility” with winning state a few years ago. Spring Hill went to state last year and Ottawa is supposed to have a good team, so Tonganoxie likely will be challenged in its first year in the league.

THS won’t have the tallest team in the league, so the Chieftains will have to be scrappy on defense, Jones said.

“Every 50/50 ball we have to win,” Jones said. “First to the floor.”

Offensively, Jones said his team needs to push the ball in transition.

“If we don’t have good quick shot, we have to value the possession and move the ball,” Jones said.

That also means successfully swinging the ball from side to side to get more open looks.

“As long as we keep buying into the process, the results will take care of themselves,” he said.

Tonganoxie will start the season with a new head coach for the second consecutive season. David Hillmon, who had been a THS assistant coach, was promoted to head coach, but resigned midway through the season.

Tonganoxie opens the season Friday at Louisburg.

THS girls open season Friday at Louisburg

Drew Williams will begin his second season leading the Chieftains when the THS girls also open the season Friday at Louisburg.

THS is coming off a 6-15 record in 2017-18.

Red-White Team Wrestle-Offs

The Tonganoxie High wrestling team had its annual Red/White Wrestle-Off on Tuesday after The Mirror’s print deadline.

The competition will determine Tonganoxie’s starting lineup for the 2018-19 season.

Tonganoxie opens the season with meets starting at 9 a.m. Saturday in Wamego and Leavenworth.

From there, its on for a big road trip out west Dec. 7 with a tournament at Colby.

THS has a double dual Dec. 13 at Ottawa and then the Randy Starcher Memorial Invitational on Dec. 15 in Tonganoxie for the final competition of 2018.

Tonganoxie is coming off its best season in program history, as the Chieftains medaled a school-record five wrestlers last season at the Class 4A state championships in Salina. THS also finished fourth at state, the squad’s highest placing in program history.

THS graduate Ross Starcher begins his fifth year at the helm of the Chieftain wrestling program.

He spent the previous six seasons as an assistant.

As a wrestler, he is No. 2 in all-time victories with 141 for THS.

He also was a four-time state qualifier and a state runner-up his senior season.