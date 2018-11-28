Kansas has its football state champions for 2018.

Several games determined state titles Saturday across the state.

Derby (13-0) won the Class 6A title with a 24-16 victory against Blue Valley North (9-4) in Emporia, while St. Thomas Aquinas won its first state title in school history with a 49-28 victory against Wichita Northwest in Pittsburg. Aquinas finished 13-0, while Northwest ended the year 12-1. The 6A game was played at Emporia State and the 5A title at Pittsburg State.

In 4A, Bishop Miege once again breezed through the bracket on its way to another state title. Miege (11-2) defeated Goddard (10-3) by a 69-31 score at Hummer Sports Complex in Topeka. Miege, which didn’t play a 4A team in the regular season, won its playoff games by margins of 68, 29, 34, 39 and 38. Saturday’s victory also marked BMHS’ fifth-straight 4A title.

Sabetha won its second straight state title with a 43-42 victory against Pratt in overtime in the 3A title game. Sabetha finished 13-0 with the victory against Pratt (12-1) in Hutchinson.

This year’s 2A championship went to Phillipsburg, which finished 13-0 after blanking Riley County (10-3) by a 27-0 score in Salina.

Smith Center (12-1) routed previously unbeaten Olpe, 59-0, in the 1A championship in Hays and won a state title for the second year in a row. This marked the first year for a 1A title game, Previously, it was 2-1A. The game was played at Fort Hays State University.

In 8-Player Division I, Claflin-Central Plains capped a perfect 13-0 season with a 52-6 victory against Solomon (11-2) in Newton.

And in 8-Player D-II, Hanover won its third consecutive state title by holding off Osborne, 58-50, in Newton. Hanover finished 13-0, while Osborne ended the year 11-2.