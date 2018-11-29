Today's news

2018-19 Tonganoxie High wrestling roster

Tonganoxie High School, home of the Chieftains.

Photo by Shawn Linenberger. Enlarge photo.

November 29, 2018

Dawson Bennett

Karson Bennett

Chris Botkin

Connor Bruch

Brent Carey

Jesse Collier

Colton Conway

Hunter Harris

Willie Harris

Nick Hernandez

Ethan Kelly

Kolton McCrary

Jacob Miller

Aiden Plaschka

Korbin Riedel

Dustin Robison

Connor Searcy

Maksym Shendryk

Grayson Sonntag

Blake Sparks

Jonah Stephen

Josiah Stephen

Salvatore Vita

William Weatherford

Managers: Meghan Agnew, Melanie Gumbel, Paige Landrum, Hailey Molder Emma Rawlings and Austyn Wiseman

Head coach: Ross Starcher

Assistant coaches: Zach Grimes and Scott Underwood.

