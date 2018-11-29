Today's news
2018-19 Tonganoxie High wrestling roster
November 29, 2018
Dawson Bennett
Karson Bennett
Chris Botkin
Connor Bruch
Brent Carey
Jesse Collier
Colton Conway
Hunter Harris
Willie Harris
Nick Hernandez
Ethan Kelly
Kolton McCrary
Jacob Miller
Aiden Plaschka
Korbin Riedel
Dustin Robison
Connor Searcy
Maksym Shendryk
Grayson Sonntag
Blake Sparks
Jonah Stephen
Josiah Stephen
Salvatore Vita
William Weatherford
Managers: Meghan Agnew, Melanie Gumbel, Paige Landrum, Hailey Molder Emma Rawlings and Austyn Wiseman
Head coach: Ross Starcher
Assistant coaches: Zach Grimes and Scott Underwood.
