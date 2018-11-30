Archive for Friday, November 30, 2018
2018-19 Tonganoxie High boys basketball roster
November 30, 2018
Varsity/Junior Varsity
No. Name Height Grade
1 Elijah Tyner 5-7 11
2 Calvin Morgan 5-9 12
3 Blake Poje 5-6 10
4 Hayden Robbins 6-1 12
5 Heston Robbins 6-0 10
11 Mitch Geiger 5-7 10
12 Cooper Cunningham 5-11 11
14 Jacob Hall 5-8 12
15 Dallas Bond 6-3 10
21 Drake Pray 5-9 12
22 Matt Perich 5-11 12
25 Rylee Beach 5-9 10
31 Gavin Barnett 6-1 10
33 Jarrod Lowe 6-0 10
34 Tucker Isaacs 10
35 Thailan Simpson 6-1 10
Freshmen
10 Sam Kleidosty 5-8
12 Cuyler Kietzmann 5-11
13 Andrew Willson 5-7
20 Brody Groves 5-9
21 Owen Welsh 5-6
22 Mikey Conroy 5-7
24 Aiden McIntosh 5-6
25 Gehrig Goldbeck 5-3
31 Adam Isaacs 5-11
32 Cody Kessinger 5-9
40 Mason Khanthaboury 5-3
Head coach: Phil Jones
JV coach: Marcus Miller
Freshman coach: Chris Reid-Pinson
Managers: Madison Rood, Hailee Lateral, Nolan Rogers.
Freshman managers: Eli Caihart and Hope Lewallen
