2018-19 Tonganoxie High boys basketball roster

Tonganoxie High School

Tonganoxie High School, home of the Chieftains.

November 30, 2018

Varsity/Junior Varsity

No. Name Height Grade

1 Elijah Tyner 5-7 11

2 Calvin Morgan 5-9 12

3 Blake Poje 5-6 10

4 Hayden Robbins 6-1 12

5 Heston Robbins 6-0 10

11 Mitch Geiger 5-7 10

12 Cooper Cunningham 5-11 11

14 Jacob Hall 5-8 12

15 Dallas Bond 6-3 10

21 Drake Pray 5-9 12

22 Matt Perich 5-11 12

25 Rylee Beach 5-9 10

31 Gavin Barnett 6-1 10

33 Jarrod Lowe 6-0 10

34 Tucker Isaacs 10

35 Thailan Simpson 6-1 10

Freshmen

10 Sam Kleidosty 5-8

12 Cuyler Kietzmann 5-11

13 Andrew Willson 5-7

20 Brody Groves 5-9

21 Owen Welsh 5-6

22 Mikey Conroy 5-7

24 Aiden McIntosh 5-6

25 Gehrig Goldbeck 5-3

31 Adam Isaacs 5-11

32 Cody Kessinger 5-9

40 Mason Khanthaboury 5-3

Head coach: Phil Jones

JV coach: Marcus Miller

Freshman coach: Chris Reid-Pinson

Managers: Madison Rood, Hailee Lateral, Nolan Rogers.

Freshman managers: Eli Caihart and Hope Lewallen

