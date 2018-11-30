Anyone participating in No Shave November or someone who simply is a beard enthusiast should visit Ryan's Public House tonight.

The bar, along with Fun and Fabulous Floral, are having a beard contest from 7-8 p.m. at Ryan's Public House in downtown Tonganoxie.

Cost is $5, with entry going toward the purchase of toys for youths at Children's Mercy Hospital Oncology Department in Kansas City, Mo. Additional donations also are welcome.

Ted and Kris Grinter, along with Fun and Fabulous owner Alissa Griffin, will be judging the event.

Grand prize is a $100 gift card to Fun and Fabulous Floral and Gifts and other prizes to follow.

Categories are:

• Most fabulous overall beard (Hello handsome)

• Longest beard (Damn that's long)

• Thickest beard (Can I get a handful)

• Most original beard (I've never seen that before)

• Best effort (Good try)

• Most decorated (Holiday spirit)