It’s not the greatest scenario in the world, but it makes for exciting football and the final score is all that matters.

After starting the season 0-2, Tonganoxie High has rattled off three straight victories.

In all three games, THS has fallen behind — the last two in the opening moments of the game — but has battled back with unanswered runs that have suddenly put THS in a strong position heading into the last three games of the regular season.

Tonganoxie fell behind, 7-0, to a speedy Piper team on Friday in the opening minute of Tonganoxie’s homecoming game.

But once again, the spectating would get much better for the home crowd.

THS eventually tied up the game and used its smash-mouth running game to set the tone and wear done its opponent. THS scored a touchdown in each of the next three quarters for the 21-7 victory. The win moved THS to 3-2 overall and 3-1 in the Frontier League. Piper fell to 3-2 and 2-2.

Korbin Riedel capped a seven play drive with a 40-yard run to help THS tie up the game at 7-7.

He scored again with 1:29 left in the third quarter on a 20-yard touchdown run. Drake Pray ignited the crowd with some hard-fought runs that set up that second score.

He finished with 15 rushes for 93 yards.

Riedel again scored in the fourth with a 1-yard touchdown run.

A Pray interception helped set up the short field on that drive.

Dallas Bond also had an interception with 55.3 second left that sealed the victory for THS. Earlier in the game, Riedel also chipped in with a pick.

The senior had another big rushing game with 251 yards on 38 carries.

Piper now leads the all-time series, 20-18, according to local football historian and THS graduate Jeff Hughes. Tonganoxie won the first meeting by a 7-6 score in 1965.

With Friday’s victory, THS won back-to-back games against Piper for the first time since 2004-05. The teams did not play in 2006 or 2007.

Tonganoxie next is in action at 7 p.m. Friday against Frontier League foe Spring Hill, a team defeated last year.