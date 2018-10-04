Archive for Thursday, October 4, 2018

Tonganoxie police make arrest on felony warrant

By Shawn Linenberger

October 4, 2018

Tonganoxie police made an arrest early Thursday near 12th and Shawnee streets.

Police arrested the person about 3 a.m. Thursday for an outstanding felony warrant.

Chief Greg Larson said he couldn’t comment on the arrest because there is an active ongoing investigation with regards to the arrest.

