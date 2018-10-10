Administration confiscated a small knife Tuesday morning at Tonganoxie Elementary School.

According to a release from Tonganoxie USD 464, a student reported at 8 a.m. Tuesday that another student had brought a knife to TES.

Administration confiscated the small knife after the student disposed of the knife in a trash can.

Officials spoke with the students’ teacher and determined the classroom to be safe. Due to the age of the student involved, there will be no charges filed, but the student will have consequences as outlined in the USD 464 Student Handbook.

“We consider any incident like this to be very serious," said Loren Feldkamp, Tonganoxie superintendent. "The safety of our children and our community are our top priority. Thankfully, the knife was reported and immediately found and all students at Tonganoxie Elementary School are safe.”