Bingo winners were announced recently with the latest adult bingo gatherings at Tonganoxie Public Library.

Winners on Monday were Norma Tarr (4), Sandra Redding (2), Lucy Wolforth, Patty Szini (5), Dorothy Resco (3), Rosie Oelschlaegar (2), Kay Bundy (5), Lois Covey (2), Paul LaGue (2), Jackie Trainer, Don Fuhlhage and Susan Rose.

Sept. 17 winners were Sonya Montgomery, Lois Covey, Linda Hemphill (3), Sharon Faherty (2), Kay Bundy, Marilyn Oxley (3), Doris Anderson, Rick Maloney, Patty Szini (2), Rosie Oelschlaeger(2), Lucy Wohlforth, Betty Layton (2), John Poterbin, Nila Denholm and Sharon Kelly.

Bingo is played from 1-3 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at the library’s community room.