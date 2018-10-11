Archive for Thursday, October 11, 2018
Dailey Farms Pumpkin Patch near McLouth now open weekends or by appointment
October 11, 2018
There also is another option near McLouth for folks searching for the perfect pumpkin.
Dailey Farms Pumpkin Patch is in its second year at 19881 Kansas Highway 16 just east of McLouth.
The business offers a pumpkin patch and sunflower experience 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays in October or by appointment.
The business also has its own Facebook page.
