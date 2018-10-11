Voters will have plenty of races and an initiative to decide in about a month.

Election Day is Nov. 6, with polls open 7 a.m.-7 p.m., though advance voting also is an option. Voter registration still is open, but residents have until next Tuesday. Tonganoxie Public Library offers assistance for anyone needing to register to vote. More information also is available at voteks.org or rockthevote.org.

This is a much-anticipated midterm election at the federal level.

Races also will be decided for governor, attorney general, secretary of state, insurance commissioner, state treasurer and state board of education.

State representatives for both the 38th and 42nd districts again are on the ballot, as are several local and state judges. For more, visit tonganoxiemirror.com

As far as Leavenworth County, there are county commission races for both the 1st and 2nd districts to be decided and a ballot question that could bring more county commission districts.

Voters will decide whether the Leavenworth County Commission should expand from three members to five.

For sample ballots from your Leavenworth County polling site, visit leavenworthcounty.org.