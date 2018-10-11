Tonganoxie Public Library and the Myers Hotel Bar are teaming up to offer a Nerd Night that’s expected to get spooky.

The event will run 7-9 p.m. Friday at the Myers Hotel, with three talks planned: the first on paranormal investigation, the second on the embalming process and the third on the films of Alfred Hitchcock.

Tickets are $5, with cocktails available for anyone 21 and older. No RSVP is needed.

For more information, call 913-845-3281.