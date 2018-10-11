Archive for Thursday, October 11, 2018
Nerd Night to get spooky Friday at Myers Hotel
October 11, 2018
Tonganoxie Public Library and the Myers Hotel Bar are teaming up to offer a Nerd Night that’s expected to get spooky.
The event will run 7-9 p.m. Friday at the Myers Hotel, with three talks planned: the first on paranormal investigation, the second on the embalming process and the third on the films of Alfred Hitchcock.
Tickets are $5, with cocktails available for anyone 21 and older. No RSVP is needed.
For more information, call 913-845-3281.
