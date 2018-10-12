Tonganoxie and Baldwin are fairly close geographically, but the two schools from neighboring counties have met just 15 times since 1941.

Tonganoxie leads the series, 9-6. Baldwin won the first meeting, 20-0, in 1941, according to THS alum and local football historian Jeff Hughes.

The programs last met in 2013 when Baldwin claimed a 28-10 playoff victory in a Class 4A regional game. It marked the second time the teams met in the playoffs. The other was in a bi-district round in 1981 when BHS won, 30-8. The Bulldogs would go on to win the 4A state championship that year.

This year, Tonganoxie likely is the favorite. THS is 4-2 overall and 4-1 in Frontier League play. Baldwin is 2-4 overall and 2-4 in league play.

The Bulldogs are coming off a 40-9 home loss to Bonner Springs, while THS won at Spring Hill, 21-15.

THS currently is the No. 8 seed in the 4A East bracket, while Baldwin is the No. 14 seed.

Kickoff is 7 p.m. Friday at Beatty Field.