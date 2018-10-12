Voters will have a chance to interact with candidates before the general election Saturday morning at the Tonganoxie VFW 9271 Post Home, 910 E. First St.

Republican incumbent Willie Dove and Democratic challenger Stuart Sweeney in the 38th District race and Republican incumbent Jim Karleskint and Democratic challenger Thea Perry in the 42nd District race will be on hand.

Any other candidates running for office are also welcome to speak at the event, which will run 9-10:30 a.m.

First State Bank and Trust and Tonganoxie VFW Post 9271 are co-sponsoring the event.