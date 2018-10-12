Archive for Friday, October 12, 2018

Inaugural Myers Hotel Oktoberfest is Saturday

By Shawn Linenberger

October 12, 2018

Celebrate German heritage with the Myers Hotel Bar with the business’ first Oktoberfest.

The celebration will run 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Activities are planned for all ages, including a stein-hoisting competition and sack races. There also will be five German/Oktoberfest beers on tap and plenty of polka.

