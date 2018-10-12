The Tonganoxie High boys cross country team continues its streak of team titles.

THS won Thursday's Frontier League Meet at the Baldwin Golf Course.

Calvin Morgan led the Chieftains with an individual title in the race.

The girls set several personal records on their way to a sixth-place finish.

Tonganoxie won the boys meet with 46 points.

Eudora placeed second with 66, Spring Hill third with 86 and Bonner Springs fourth with 99.

Baldwin placed fifth (109), Paola sixth (134), Louisburg seventh (181) and Piper eighth (198).

Morgan won the meet with a time of 17 minutes, 16.17 seconds in his final league competition.

Fellow senior Jakob Foley placed fifth with a 17:42.18 time, while junior Jake Edholm also made the Top 10, coming in at No. 9 in 17:56.37.

In total, Tonganoxie ran well as a pack, having seven runners place in the Top 20.

Junior Dylan Graham placed 14th (18:18.19), sophomore Jonah Stephen 17th (18:22.04), senior Josh Bosley 18th (18:22.91) and junior Scott Vick 19th (18:25.91).

Senior Brendan Rogers almost cracked the Top 20, as he took 21st (18:32.02).

Sophomore Nolan Rogers placed 42nd (19:41.01) and senior Aaron Grant 43rd (19:44.21).

Sophomore Chas Gilmore placed 50th (20:05.86) and sophomore Aiden Boone 58th (20:27.01).

Senior Alex Falk took 65th (20:54.98) and sophomore Samuel Manus 73rd (21:18.22).

Senior Phillip Vaughn was right behind in 74th (21:24.86), while freshman Nick Edholm was 76th (21:27.57), senior Adrian Cullen was 77th (21:28.12), junior Kyle Chambers was 92nd (23:48.49) and sophomore Ian Mancinelli 93rd (23:51.66).

Baldwin won the girls title with a 37. Eudora placed second (63), Spring Hill third (90) and Paola fourth (91). Louisburg finished fifth with 106, Tonganoxie scored 157 for sixth and Bonner Springs 166 for seventh.

Sophomore Katherine Wombwell led Tonganoxie runners with a 22nd-place finish and a 21:33.4 time.

Sophomore Kristi Chambers finished 27th (21:48.2) and freshman Eva Romero 29th (21:59.89).

Junior Lauren Lawson took 46th with a 23:45.19 time, while sophomore Heather Wombwell finished 52nd with a 24:01.44 time.

Freshman Brooklyn Lang placed 54th (24:06.61), while fellow freshman Macy Geiger took 55th (24:07.44).

Senior Mathia Slinkard placed 67th (25:13.19) and sophomore Grace Slabaugh 69th (25:19.52).

Sophomore Natalee Shepard finished 70th (25:19.82) and senior Sam Angell 77th (26:45.41).

Next for THS was Ciara Altenhofen in 78th place. The sophomore finished in 26:51.11. Feshman Chloe Temple placed 80th (26:55.05), sophomore Sydney Angell 84th (25:16.12) and Chyanne Aaron 86th (28:18.89).

Tonganoxie next competes Oct. 20 at a Class 4A Regional on the University of Saint Mary campus in Leavenworth.