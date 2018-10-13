Today's news
McLouth High football winning streak should propel team into 2A playoffs
October 13, 2018
The McLouth High football team should be a lock for the Class 2A playoffs.
The top four teams in each six-team district advance to the playoffs.
After rattling off three victories, MHS is 4-3 overall and 3-1 in district play. McLouth finishes up the regular season this coming Friday at Osage City (6-1 overall and 3-1 in district play).
With a victory, MHS likely would be the second-place team in District 2, and Osage City would be the third-place team. An Osage City victory likely would switch those standings.
During the winning streak, MHS defeated West Franklin (26-24), Oskaloosa (54-0) and then Central Heights (54-14) on Friday at Stan Braksick Sports Complex in McLouth.
More like this story
- McLouth gets regional, substate assignments
- Jackson Heights football rolls against McLouth, 46-8
- McLouth High bonfires, scavenger hunts and games all part of homecoming week
- Tonganoxie sports roundup: XC wins McLouth Invite; volleyball on 2-match win streak; golf places 4th; soccer with 2 tough losses
- McLouth High football team to finish season Friday at home
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment