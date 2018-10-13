The McLouth High football team should be a lock for the Class 2A playoffs.

The top four teams in each six-team district advance to the playoffs.

After rattling off three victories, MHS is 4-3 overall and 3-1 in district play. McLouth finishes up the regular season this coming Friday at Osage City (6-1 overall and 3-1 in district play).

With a victory, MHS likely would be the second-place team in District 2, and Osage City would be the third-place team. An Osage City victory likely would switch those standings.

During the winning streak, MHS defeated West Franklin (26-24), Oskaloosa (54-0) and then Central Heights (54-14) on Friday at Stan Braksick Sports Complex in McLouth.