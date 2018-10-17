Archive for Wednesday, October 17, 2018

Animal control contract approved for Tonganoxie

By Shawn Linenberger

October 17, 2018

Animal control will continue with the same contractor for Tongnoxie.

The council approved, 4-0, annual agreement with Frank Robinson, the current contractor, not to exceed $17,300.

The contract is the same as the previous agreement, which carries a base annual fee not to exceed $14,400, an annual vehicle allowance not to exceed $2,400 and an initial, one-time equipment stipend of $500.

Tonganoxie’s contract with Robinson is for field services. The city still maintains an agreement with Leavenworth for its animal control for the impoundment and veterinary care of animals.

