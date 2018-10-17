Animal control will continue with the same contractor for Tongnoxie.

The council approved, 4-0, annual agreement with Frank Robinson, the current contractor, not to exceed $17,300.

The contract is the same as the previous agreement, which carries a base annual fee not to exceed $14,400, an annual vehicle allowance not to exceed $2,400 and an initial, one-time equipment stipend of $500.

Tonganoxie’s contract with Robinson is for field services. The city still maintains an agreement with Leavenworth for its animal control for the impoundment and veterinary care of animals.