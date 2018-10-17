With Kara Reed’s departure from the Tonganoxie City Council, her position is open for applications, which will be initially reviewed by the City Council at the Nov. 5 council meeting. Applications must be submitted by 10 a.m. Oct. 26.

Applications can be submitted with the online boards and commissions application or with a completed hard copy of the application, which can be obtained at City Hall, 526 E. Fourth St.

To complete an application, please submit an electronic copy of the application form along with an attached letter of interest and resume.

Questions can be directed to Assistant City Manager Dan Porter or City Manager George Brajkovic at 913- 845-2620.