Archive for Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Himpel leads Tonganoxie City Council meeting
October 17, 2018
With Mayor Jason Ward and council member Kara Reed both absent from Monday’s meeting, the council had to appoint one of its members to lead the meeting.
Reed served as mayor pro tem, which means she assumed mayoral duties in the event of the mayor’s absence.
With Reed also absent, the council, by statute, needed a member to volunteer to be pro tem for the meeting or appoint someone. The council appointed Rocky Himpel for the meeting.
Reed announced last month that she would be leaving the council because she was moving. She announced that Monday’s meeting would be her last at that time. She also had asked to be part of the process in naming a successor to serve the rest of her term when she announced. Council members didn’t raise any objections at the time, but during the last council meeting on Oct. 2, Himpel said he thought the council needed more time to make the appointment. The council then voted, 4-1, to extend the process, which allows more time, but keeps the outgoing council member out of the final process.
The city already has received applications for the seat.
With her absence Monday, the Oct. 2 meeting became Reed’s last with the council.
More like this story
- Tonganoxie City Council to make appointment without Reed
- Former fire chief appointed to Tonganoxie City Council
- Ordinance on sellf-service storage passes Tonganoxie City Council
- Large to remain on Tonganoxie Recreation Commission board in new seat
- City Council appoints Bretthauer to rec commission board
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment