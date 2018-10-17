Archive for Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Owner donating land to city of Tonganoxie
October 17, 2018
The city will be acquiring more land near its parks and swimming pool.
The council approved, 4-0, a donation from Nancy Younger for property at 103 and 105 Pleasant St.
Younger has owned the property since 1990. Past uses of the property were both a nursing home and home for individuals with mental health disabilities. It’s current use is as a residential duplex.
Cost for asbestos removal and demolition is expected to be $6,000. City Manager Geroge Brajkovic said the money would come out of the public works budget.
Possible uses for the space would be green space or parking to help with limited parking for Tonganoxie Water Park. It also would be close to VFW and Chieftain parks.
