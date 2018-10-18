Archive for Thursday, October 18, 2018
Haunted Hayrides next 2 Saturdays at McLouth Threshing Bee Grounds
October 18, 2018
Enjoy the ride of your life on the Threshers Lair Haunted Hayride the next two weekends at the McLouth Threshing Bee Grounds.
The hayrides will run 7:45-11 p.m. Saturday and again during the same time Oct. 27.
Cost is $10 per person age 7 and older. Cost is $5 for children ages 6 and younger is $5.
Veterans celebration at elementary school set for next month
A special recognition of local Veterans will take place next month at McLouth Elementary School.
Community, veterans and all active military men and women are invited for a short ceremony to honor those who have served and who are currently serving.
The event starts at 9:15 a.m. Nov. 9 in the McLouth Purple Gymnasium. Organizers ask that veterans RSVP if they plan to attend so that they can accommodate seating: 913-796-6152.
