Enjoy the ride of your life on the Threshers Lair Haunted Hayride the next two weekends at the McLouth Threshing Bee Grounds.

The hayrides will run 7:45-11 p.m. Saturday and again during the same time Oct. 27.

Cost is $10 per person age 7 and older. Cost is $5 for children ages 6 and younger is $5.

Veterans celebration at elementary school set for next month

A special recognition of local Veterans will take place next month at McLouth Elementary School.

Community, veterans and all active military men and women are invited for a short ceremony to honor those who have served and who are currently serving.

The event starts at 9:15 a.m. Nov. 9 in the McLouth Purple Gymnasium. Organizers ask that veterans RSVP if they plan to attend so that they can accommodate seating: 913-796-6152.