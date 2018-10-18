10 years ago: Oct. 15, 2008

Advance voting begins for Nov. 4 election. Advanced ballots will start being sent by mail today, but the return postage will be the voter’s responsibility.

In the midst of learning about communities in their social studies class, third-grade students at Tonganoxie Elementary School took a short field trip last week to learn about the community in which they live. All six third-grade classes went to the Tonganoxie Community Historical Site last week for some hands-on learning about the history of Tonganoxie and the state of Kansas (Editor’s Note: By the time you read this, the 2018 third grade classes will already have traveled to the Tonganoxie Historical Museum – this year there are seven classes.).

Editorial page: The saying goes: Excuses are like noses — everybody has one. That might be true, but when it comes to voting in November, and being informed about those votes, there should be no excuses. Debates are taking place...Candidate forums have been going on. Voters should be asking questions they need answered to help decide for whom they want to vote. By the same token, those answers need to remain in the voters’ memory banks if and when candidates are elected, so they may be made accountable for their actions once they get in office.

So get out there and be as informed as possible. Less than three weeks remain before Election Day.

25 years ago: Oct. 13, 1993

The Kansas Department of Transportation is responsible for around 144,000 acres of highway roadside along nearly 10,000 miles of state and interstate highways. Keeping such a vast territory clean is a chore, so the state of Kansas incorporated the Adopt-a-Highway program in the spring of 1990. The program has seen success in just the three short years. The Adopt-a-Highway program began just eight years ago in Texas and now is underway in 48 states.

In Tonganoxie, seven organizations are under contract with KDOT along US Highways 24-40: the Tonganoxie High School Science Club and School Volt, The Desperado Gang, Tonganoxie Jaycees and Pride Committee, Country Cruisers Car Club, Victory Baptist Church Awana Club, VFW Post 9271 and Employees of the Four-J Enterprises.

Patrick Wakeman, a science teacher and director of the high school’s Science Club, has had his group involved for the last three years. “It’s one of a few different community service projects we’re involved with,” he said. “Kids earn points throughout the school year for a trip of some sort at the end of the year. Usually there are about a dozen or so kids active.”

On Sunday, Nellie Scott celebrated her 95th birthday. She was born at home in Kentucky on Oct. 18, 1898, the youngest of four girls. When she was five, her family moved to Jarbalo. After living for a short while in Kansas City, Kan., they moved to McLouth, where her father worked on the railroad. She attended the Eagle School until eighth grade.

This one room school that had about 20 to 25 students, was almost a two-mile walk for Nellie.

Times were difficult during the Depression. The family worked for whatever they could – they would pick fruit and dig potatoes on shares. Nellie’s husband earned about $4.20 a month. During the Dust Bowl her baby daughter was ill. Nellie would hang damp towels over the screen to keep the air cool and to keep out the dust.

She’s never had a car, so she never learned to drive.

For 30 years, Nellie worked as a paper hanger and then 17 years at City Hall. She wrote for the The Mirror for 20 years.



50 years ago: Oct. 10, 1968

Apollo 7’s orbital flight this week had lunar module pilot Walter Cunningham who is the cousin of Mrs. Ed Hunter.

The Kansas Republican party was ramping up to win back the Governorship from Democrat Robert Docking whose campaign platform was to cut taxes.

The Chevrolet Malibu for 1969 was being offered in Le Maus Blue, Fathom Green, and Olympic Gold.

Korb Electric was offering a year’s supply of bags with the purchase of a Hoover vacuum.

75 years ago: Oct. 21, 1943

Have you forgotten to get your Ration Book No. 4? If so, it is time to get busy right away.

Jack Angell, son of Mr. And Mrs. Chauncey Angell, arrived home Saturday from Camp Blythe, Calif., for a 15-day furlough. He is now in plane refueling service. At Chanute Field, Ill., he encountered Maynard Wipprecht one evening. Also he ran across Carl Brune of Jarbalo at the Illinois post.

Pfc. Jean M. Neibarger of Camp Granite, Calif., wrote home he had a leave in Los Angeles Wednesday and danced with Joan Beery at the Hollywood Canteen.

Also, he got his glasses fixed at an optical company and Mrs. George Temple, mother of Shirley Temple, waited on him.

Pfc. Eldon Herrstrom, son of Mr. And Mrs. Martin Herrstrom, who live near Stanwood, northwest of Tonganoxie, is serving in the South Pacific area with a troop carrier squadron of the U.S. Army. This is another lad-dad combination. Eldon’s dad served in World War I and is following his son’s progress in World War II with great interest.

100 years ago: Oct. 17, 1918

Miss Minnie Himpel came home on a week’s vacation from Hanover, where she is teaching school.

Miss Prudence Young came home Sunday from Liberal, where she is teaching school. School closed on account of the influenza.

Dr. Slaughter was called last Thursday to attend the four-year-old son of Verne Kesinger, living 5 miles west. The little fellow was riding a horse behind a disc when he fell, breaking his right arm just below the elbow.

Fred Korb lost three heifers the past week, which were killed by hunters in a pasture 3 miles west of town. On cutting open two of the heifers, he found they had been hit with buckshot, and one of the animals had been shot twice.

Mr. and Mrs. TM Gallagher have received word from their son Clifford that he has been in the trenches and was back for a few days rest. There are four boys in the service: Bert, with the M.O.T.C. in England; Walter, at Fort Riley, in the same; and Chris in the Navy, who is now taking a course in torpedoing in New Jersey.

Miss Lulu Mildred Parsons, the daughter of W B Parsons of Basehor, is the first Red Cross nurse form this country to fall a victim of disease. She died at Camp Merritt, New Jersey, from influenza, and the body was sent to Basehor.

Miss Parsons was 28 years old and had been in the Red Cross since last June.

125 years ago: Oct. 19, 1893

That Democratic BBQ. It is perhaps a waste of words to say that the barbecue in Halls Grove in the north part of town last Saturday was an intensely democratic affair. The amount of beer consumed forever settled any doubt as to that three barrels of bread hard as stone. Some fresh bread, a barrel of pickles (no joke) a lot of ham and a roast steer were disposed of.

The most important was the amount of beer consumed.

It was openly sold on the grounds without the interference of the officers whose duty it is to regard their oaths, and the democratic central committee were responsible for the selling. On their shoulders lays the blame of the law breaking. The attendance was not as large as expected. Drunken men were numerous and they were given the freedom of the city. This is democracy as it flourisheth in Leavenworth County.