Here’s the latest save-the-date schedule from Tonganoxie Business Association.

The group meets 8 a.m. Fridays at the Brothers Market dining area.

• Oct. 19, Start of Skeleton Scavenger Hunt. the weeklong leads up to Spooktacular.

• Oct. 20, 8 a.m.-noon, Cruisin’ for Critters (motorcycle and car poker run throughout Leavenworth County)

• Oct. 23, 7 p.m., Fourth Tuesday at the Tonganoxie Community Historical Society, program by Matt Veatch, state archivist.

• Oct. 26, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Ferrellgas open house.

• Oct. 26, Spooktacular, safe trick or treating in downtown Tonganoxie.

• Oct. 27, 7 p.m., Howl ’n’ Meow fundraiser for Leavenworth County Humane Society.

• Nov. 12, 1:45 p.m., Veterans Day program at Tonganoxie Performing Arts Center on the Tonganoxie High School campus.

• Nov. 13, 4-7 p.m., Business Showcase and Expo, Brunswick Ballroom.