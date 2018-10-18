Tonganoxie-area business professionals will gather next month at Brunswick Ballroom for some early evening networking at the Business Showcase and Expo.

Tonganoxie Business Association is sponsoring the event, which will be 4-7 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Brunswick Ballroom, 427 E. Fourth St.

Bring your friends, co-workers and clients to preview the latest products and services from the Tonganoxie area business exhibitors in a fun and casual networking environment.

The evening will include networking activities, food, drinks and door prizes. The business showcase experience is all about business in action and making connections.