Archive for Thursday, October 18, 2018
Tonganoxie Community Historical Society guest speaker to discuss state archives
October 18, 2018
A state archivist will share letters from John Brown and even some Tonganoxie-related items during Tonganoxie Community Historical Society’s Fourth Tuesday Program.
Matt Veatch, Kansas state archivist, will present virtual highlights from the Kansas State Archives collections 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Reno Methodist Church on the TCHS campus, 210 W. Washington St.
Veatch also will discuss the future of the archives and offer some hints on how people can preserve their own digital memories for generations to come.
TCHS presents the program on various topics the fourth Tuesday of each month except in June, July and December.
More like this story
- Tonganoxie Community Historical Society Museum open 3 days each week during summer
- Tonganoxie Community Historical Society's Fourth Monday festivities are next week
- TCHS soup feed at Tonganoxie United Methodist Church
- Tonganoxie Elementary School student to present TES history at historical society meeting
- Technology award for Tonganoxie Community Historical Society
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment