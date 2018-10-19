Tonganoxie High alums and siblings will be clashing again in the postseason.

THS coach Chrissie Jeannin will take on older sister Laura Jeannin and her Ottawa squad Saturday in a Class 4A substate in Independence.

THS is the No. 8 seed in its hub of substate brackets. Tonganoxie (15-20) will take on No. 9 Ottawa (14-21). No. 16 Piper (5-25) and No. 17 Coffeyville (4-25) will compete in a play-in match at 1 p.m.. The winner gets No. 1 Independence (29-1) in Match 2 and then THS-Ottawa will follow as Match 3. The winners of the second and third matches will meet for the substate championship. Tonganoxie is 0-2 so far this season against Ottawa.

Substate 2 has No. 2 Chanute (29-5), No. 7 Labette County (15-16), No. 10 Osawatomie (9-15), No. 15 Parsons (7-22) and No. 18 Paola (4-30) in Chanute.

Substate 3 teams are No. 3 Atchison (30-7), No. 6 Bishop Miege (15-12), No. 11 Anderson County (10-17) and No. 14 Baldwin (8-25).

Substate 4 teams are No. 4 Louisburg (25-6), No. 5 Eudora (20-11), No. 12 Fort Scott (10-19) and No. 13 Iola (7-15).

Host teams for the other set of substate brackets are No. 1 Pratt (28-4), No. 2 Ulysses (27-4), No. 3 Andale (23-6) and No. 4 Rose Hill (23-6).

Bracket winners advance to the 4A state tournament Oct. 26 and 27 at the Hutchinson Sports Arena.

Tony’s Pizza Events Center (formerly Bicentennial Center) long has been home to 4A tournaments, but will be the site for 6A and 5A tournaments this year.

The Class 3A state tournament will be in Hutchinson with 4A, while 2A is at Gross Memorial Coliseum on the Fort Hays State University campus and 1A at White Auditorium in Emporia.

THS lost its regular-season finale, 3-0, to Eudora on Tuesday on Senior NIght in Tonganoxie. The Cardinals won the match, 25-11, 23-15, 25-13.

Seniors Corinn Searcy, Grace Wogomon, Taylor Knipp, Maria Pilli and Layce McCoy were recognized during Senior Night festivities.

Tonganoxie lost Oct. 9 at Baldwin, 25-22, 25-22, 25-17. That came a day after a 23-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-15 victory against a visiting Bishop Seabury squad.

It took five sets, but THS defeated Atchison on Monday, 25-18, 25-23, 21-25, 19-25, 15-5, in Tonganoxie.