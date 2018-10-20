Today's news
Tonganoxie’s Savannah Adams competes at 4A state golf tournament
October 20, 2018
Tonganoxie senior Svannah Adams finished 79th at the Class 4A girls state golf championship Oct. 16 in Hutchinson.
Adams, who represented Tonganoxie’s first state qualifier in program history, shot a 123. She scored a 63 on the front nine and a 63 on the back nine. The meet, which had 90 participants, originally was to be played Oct. 15, but inclement weather pushed the meet back.
Hayden won the meet with a low score of 331.
Andale finished second with a 344 and Chanute third with a 381. Augusta placed fourth (386), Anderson County fifth (387), Winfield sixth (388), Holton seventh (390), Girard eighth (397), Wamego ninth (401), Buhler 10th (404), Concordia 11th (408) and Towanda-Circle 12th (439).
