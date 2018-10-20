Tonganoxie senior Svannah Adams finished 79th at the Class 4A girls state golf championship Oct. 16 in Hutchinson.

Adams, who represented Tonganoxie’s first state qualifier in program history, shot a 123. She scored a 63 on the front nine and a 63 on the back nine. The meet, which had 90 participants, originally was to be played Oct. 15, but inclement weather pushed the meet back.

Hayden won the meet with a low score of 331.

Andale finished second with a 344 and Chanute third with a 381. Augusta placed fourth (386), Anderson County fifth (387), Winfield sixth (388), Holton seventh (390), Girard eighth (397), Wamego ninth (401), Buhler 10th (404), Concordia 11th (408) and Towanda-Circle 12th (439).