Individual McLouth runners will represent the Bulldogs at state after medaling at regionals Saturday at Wabaunsee High School.

Freshman Reagan Clark placed second in the girls race with a time of 21 minutes, 12.25 seconds.

Sophomore Baylee Wolfe also medaled with her seventh-place finish and 22:10.46 time.

Junior Hailey Coates placed 51st with a 26:44.26 time, while sophomore MacKenzie Kerr finished 58th (27:27.68).

Senior Julia Johnston finished 67th with a 30:12.28 time.

The Bulldogs placed seventh out of nine teams at the 2A regional. Rossville won the meet with 63 points. Kansas City Christian placed second (86), Jefferson County North third (87), Jackson Heights fourth (105), Bishop Seabury fifth (122), Wabaunsee sixth (153), McLouth seventh (156), Maranatha Academy eighth (162) and Mission Valley ninth (181).

The MHS boys team also will send individual runners to state after their top performances. Freshman Jared Plake finished sixth with a 18:47.14 time. Sophomore August Forsberg placed ninth with an 18:54.16 time.

Dakota Driskill, who finished 19th overall, also clinched a berth as an individual runner. The top 10 runners not on a squad that qualified as a full team. The top three teams advance to state and compete as full teams.

Northern Heights won the meet with 70 points. Wabaunsee (75) and Jackson Heights (99) also qualified for state as full teams.

KC Christian placed fourth (101), Bishop Seabury fifth (120), Jefferson County North sixth (141), McLouth seventh (146), Mission Valley eighth (196), Rossville ninth (227), Heritage Christian 10th (248) and Horton 11th (291).

MHS boys runners will compete first at Saturday’s State Cross Country Championships at the Wamego Country Club Golf Course. The 4A, 2A and 1A races are in Wamego, while 6A, 5A and 3A will take place at Rim Rock Farm near Lawrence.

The 2A boys race is first at 10 a.m. in Wamego. The MHS girls won’t race until 11:45 a.m., as that’s when the 2A girls race starts.