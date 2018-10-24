Tonganoxie’s official enrollment for 2018-19 actually is down from last year.

Assistant Superintendent Tonya Phillips told the school board in its regular meeting Oct. 9 that numbers actually were down by 31 students.

She did note that a large graduating class could have some impact on the reduction.

USD 464 had 1,976 students for the official headcount last year at this time. This year’s number is 1,945 students. The state uses Sept. 20 as its official day for counting student enrollment.

Tonganoxie’s full-time equivalent number this year is 1,936, down from 1,969.7 a year ago.

The adjusted FTE, however, shows Tonganoxie is up by 24.1.

If a student only attends school for a half-day, that student is counted as .5 for the FTE.

For the adjusted FTE, the state uses a three-year average of FTE, excluding 4-year-old at-risk, virtual and Kansas Academy of Math and Sciences.