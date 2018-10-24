Archive for Wednesday, October 24, 2018
First quarter concludes for Tonganoxie schools
October 24, 2018
Tonganoxie schools concluded the first quarter of the school year earlier this month.
The end of the first quarter was Oct. 12.
Parent-teacher conferences were Wednesday and Thursday, so students were off those days. There was no school on Friday also.
