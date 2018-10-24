Archive for Wednesday, October 24, 2018

First quarter concludes for Tonganoxie schools

Tonganoxie USD 464 central office.

By Shawn Linenberger

October 24, 2018

Tonganoxie schools concluded the first quarter of the school year earlier this month.

The end of the first quarter was Oct. 12.

Parent-teacher conferences were Wednesday and Thursday, so students were off those days. There was no school on Friday also.

