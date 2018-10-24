Fourth Street will be buzzing with costumed children — and adults — for Friday’s Spooktacular.

Spooktacular is 6-8 p.m. Friday and is expected to have another big crowd. The event has drawn more than 1,250 each year.

Spooktacular is a collaboration of businesses, nonprofit organizations, civic and city resources coming together to create a safe Halloween experience for young and old. Spooktacular draws more than 75 entities together to provide candy, trinkets, games and a safe environment for youths of all ages.

The Spooktacular committee is asking for donations of candy or money to help make the event a success. Organizers encourage participation as well. Businesses and organizations also are encouraged to pass out candy while displaying a banner or signage. Space will be assigned to showcase the business or organization along the Spooktacular route along Fourth Street.

Businesses or organizations should consider purchasing candy for at least 1,250 children if they plan to hand out candy. Candy also can be donated by dropping it off at the Tonganoxie City Fire Department.

There also is a Skeleton Scavenger Hunt that gets youths involved the week before the event.

The Skeleton Scavenger Hunt started last Friday and has 92 participants this year.

Participants get clues daily on the Scavenger Hunt Facebook page and then visit the various businesses and landmarks in Tonganoxie.

Multiple clues given that will lead to the next hint as to the business where another clue or a bone will be given. Once the skeleton is complete and turned in , youths will receive a mini pizza coupon from Gambino’s Pizza and then will be entered into a drawing for a chance at 1-$100 gift card or 15-$10 cash prizes donated by Skeet Real Estate.

The Skeleton Scavenger Hunt ends Thursday.

Clues will be available at each business only on the day announced for the times posted. Clue times will vary on weekend days.