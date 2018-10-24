— Tonganoxie High School boys cross country lost a dual against Lansing in the season opener.

The team has won every meet since then this year.

That included Saturday’s Class 4A regional on the University of Saint Mary campus in Leavenworth. The Lansing boys placed second in their loaded 5A race at USM, while the Tonganoxie High girls placed 4th at the regional. The girls just missed qualifying as a team, but Kristie Chambers will run as an individual qualifier after taking ninth place. Calvin Morgan led the THS boys with a fourth-place finish.

With Saturday’s victory on a perfect day of weather, THS has now won back-to-back boys regional titles.

The boys team placed three of its seven runners in the Top 10.

Morgan finished the race in 17 minutes, 33 seconds for that fourth-place finish, while Jakob Foley was right behind in fifth with a 17:39 time and Jake Edholm seventh (17:44).

Dylan Graham placed 12th (18:03), Jonah Stephen 14th (18:05), Josh Bosley 18th (18:12) and Scotty Vick 30th (19:04).

Chapman senior Aaron Modrow won the meet with a 16:35 time.

Tonganoxie won the meet with a score of 37, while Wamego placed second with 78 and Bishop Miege 80. Eudora also scored 80 and originally was announced the third-place team due to a tiebreaker, but officials later determined Miege won the tiebreaker, Miege is headed to state as a team instead of EHS, which placed fourth. Hayden (106) took fifth, Piper sixth (142) and Abilene seventh (185).

Alternate runners for Tonganoxie’s state team are Brendan Rogers, Aaron Grant and Nolan Rogers.

The boys team will compete at 11:10 a.m. Saturday at the Wamego Country Club in Wamego.

Girls take fourth

The THS girls were one place away from going to state as a full team, as the top three teams go to state. Eudora won the meet with a 35, Miege was second with 52 and Wamego third with 72. Tonganoxie scored a 103. Abilene placed fifth (124) and Hayden sixth (153).

Sophomore Kristi Chambers, however, is headed back to state. Chambers placed ninth, which qualified her as an individual. She finished the race in 21:13.

Chapman sophomore Taylor Briggs won the meet with an 18:53.62 time.

THS freshman Eva Romero placed 21st (22:09.99), while sophomore teammate Heather Wombwell took 27th (22:46.14). Freshman Brooklyn Lang placed 30th (23:05.2), sophomore Kathrine Wombwell placed 36th (24:20.99), freshman Mayden Geiger 37th (24:26.84) and junior Lauren Lawson 39th (25:04.58).

Regional alternates were Mathia Slinkard, Grace Slabaugh and Natalee Shepard.

Chambers will run at 12:55 p.m. Saturday in Wamego.