The school board unanimously approved a request for qualifications for architectural/engineering firms to develop the first phase of a long-range facility planning for the Tonganoxie High School campus to accommodate at least 650 students.

Proposals are due Nov. 5, with the board set to review the proposals Nov. 12. Projected firms would be notified Nov. 13 and then the interview process would take place in December, with a firm selected in January.