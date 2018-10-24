A 69-year-old Shawnee woman was rushed to an area hospital after she was run over by a trash truck driven by a Tonganoxie man about 9:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 6500 block of Halsey Street in Shawnee. The incident happened in the Tanglewood Estates neighborhood of Shawnee.

In a news release, Sgt. Steve Walsh of the Shawnee Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit said “a 37-year-old Tonganoxie driver was backing after collecting trash in a dead-end street when he collided with a pedestrian.”

Johnson County Med-Act, with the assistance of the Shawnee Fire Department, transported the woman to Overland Park Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene and police say he and the company which owns the truck are cooperating with the investigation.

The Shawnee Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit continues to investigate the incident.

— Operation 100 News provides overnight news coverage for the Shawnee Dispatch, Lawrence Journal-World and The Mirror. Follow on Twitter for real-time updates.