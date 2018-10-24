Archive for Wednesday, October 24, 2018
Trunk or Treat happening Halloween night at Tonganoxie Christian Church
October 24, 2018
Tonganoxie Christian Church’s annual Trunk or Treat will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, at the church.
Open to youths from birth to eighth grade, the annual event offers candy, games, food and prizes in a safe and family friendly environment.
