Archive for Wednesday, October 24, 2018

Trunk or Treat happening Halloween night at Tonganoxie Christian Church

By Shawn Linenberger

October 24, 2018

Tonganoxie Christian Church’s annual Trunk or Treat will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, at the church.

Open to youths from birth to eighth grade, the annual event offers candy, games, food and prizes in a safe and family friendly environment.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment