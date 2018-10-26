McLouth High has advanced in the Class 2A football playoffs.

The Bulldogs went on the road and defeated Jayhawk Linn, 48-26, Thursday in Mound City.

MHS now will face perennial power Silver Lake, which defeated Riverton (2-7), 66-0, Thursday at Silver Lake.

The Eagles will bring a 9-0 record into next Friday’s meeting with the Bulldogs at Silver Lake.