Archive for Friday, October 26, 2018
McLouth gets road playoff victory against Jayhawk Linn; undefeated Silver Lake up next
October 26, 2018
McLouth High has advanced in the Class 2A football playoffs.
The Bulldogs went on the road and defeated Jayhawk Linn, 48-26, Thursday in Mound City.
MHS now will face perennial power Silver Lake, which defeated Riverton (2-7), 66-0, Thursday at Silver Lake.
The Eagles will bring a 9-0 record into next Friday’s meeting with the Bulldogs at Silver Lake.
