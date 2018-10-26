Archive for Friday, October 26, 2018

By Shawn Linenberger

October 26, 2018

McLouth High has advanced in the Class 2A football playoffs.

The Bulldogs went on the road and defeated Jayhawk Linn, 48-26, Thursday in Mound City.

MHS now will face perennial power Silver Lake, which defeated Riverton (2-7), 66-0, Thursday at Silver Lake.

The Eagles will bring a 9-0 record into next Friday’s meeting with the Bulldogs at Silver Lake.

