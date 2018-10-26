Archive for Friday, October 26, 2018

Tonganoxie High football to meet Chanute for first time in playoff clash

Photo by Shawn Linenberger. Enlarge photo.

October 26, 2018

Tonganoxie will try to win its seventh straight game tonight, but more importantly, advance to the next round of the playoffs.

THS (6-2) is host to Chanute (4-4) at 7 p.m. Friday at Beatty Field in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.

This marks the first victory between the two schools.

The winner of this game will take on the winner of Paola-Baldwin next Friday.

