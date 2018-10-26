Archive for Friday, October 26, 2018
Tonganoxie High football to meet Chanute for first time in playoff clash
October 26, 2018
Tonganoxie will try to win its seventh straight game tonight, but more importantly, advance to the next round of the playoffs.
THS (6-2) is host to Chanute (4-4) at 7 p.m. Friday at Beatty Field in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
This marks the first victory between the two schools.
The winner of this game will take on the winner of Paola-Baldwin next Friday.
More like this story
- Tonganoxie High defense stifles Baldwin in 20-0 Chieftain victory
- Baldwin, Tonganoxie football to clash for only the 16th time in program history
- Tonganoxie High football outlasts Chanute in wild playoff contest
- Delay didn't deter Tonganoxie High baseball against top-seeded Paola
- Tonganoxie High sweeps Paola in softball
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment