Archive for Saturday, October 27, 2018
McLouth runner takes 6th in 2A state cross country race
October 27, 2018
A McLouth High runner placed in the Top 10 at Saturday’s Class 2A state cross country meet in Wamego.
Freshman Reagan Calrk placed sixth in the girls race. She finished in 20 minutes, 46.1 seconds.
Teammate Baylee Wolfe wasn’t far behind. The sophomore placed 12th with a time of 21:17.6.
In the boys race, rreshman Jared Plake placed 26th and finished in 18 minutes, 23.1 seconds.
Sophomore August Forsberg placed 37th with a 18:43.8 time.
More like this story
- Young McLouth runners heading to state as individual placers
- Chieftain runners take 11th on girls side at state
- Tonganoxie, McLouth teams prepare for regional, substate assignments
- Tonganoxie High boys cross country back-to-back regional champs; girls take 4th
- Third and strong: Tonganoxie High boys cap cross country season with bronze finish as team
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment