Tonganoxie High volleyball bounced back from a set 1 loss Saturday against Ottawa, but the Chieftains couldn’t push through and get the third set.

THS, the No. 8 seed among a group of four substates, lost the first set to No. 9 Ottawa, 25-14. The team responded with a 25-18 victory in the second set, but Ottawa won the rubber set, 25-19.

The loss ended Tonganoxie’s season at 15-21.

Ottawa (15-22) then lost in the the substate championship against No. 1 Independence, 25-22, 25-13. State pairings are No. 1 Independence, (37-2), No. 2 Chanute (33-6), No. 3 Andale (32-6), No. 4 Rose Hill (31-6), No. 5 Louisburg (32-8), No. 6 Wichita Trinity (22-15), No. 7 Miege (21-16) and No. 8 Hayden (21-17).

THS lost its regular-season finale, 3-0, to Eudora on Oct. 16 on Senior Night in Tonganoxie. The Cardinals won the match, 25-11, 23-15, 25-13.

Seniors Corinn Searcy, Grace Wogomon, Taylor Knipp, Maria Pilli and Layce McCoy were recognized during Senior Night festivities.

Tonganoxie lost Oct. 9 at Baldwin, 25-22, 25-22, 25-17. That came a day after a 23-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-15 victory against a visiting Bishop Seabury squad. It took five sets, but THS defeated Atchison Oct. 15, 25-18, 25-23, 21-25, 19-25, 15-5, at THS.