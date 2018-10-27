Archive for Saturday, October 27, 2018

Ottawa knocks out Tonganoxie volleyball at Independence substate

Tonganoxie High School, home of the Chieftains.

Photo by Shawn Linenberger. Enlarge photo.

Tonganoxie High School, home of the Chieftains.

By Shawn Linenberger

October 27, 2018

Tonganoxie High volleyball bounced back from a set 1 loss Saturday against Ottawa, but the Chieftains couldn’t push through and get the third set.

THS, the No. 8 seed among a group of four substates, lost the first set to No. 9 Ottawa, 25-14. The team responded with a 25-18 victory in the second set, but Ottawa won the rubber set, 25-19.

The loss ended Tonganoxie’s season at 15-21.

Ottawa (15-22) then lost in the the substate championship against No. 1 Independence, 25-22, 25-13. State pairings are No. 1 Independence, (37-2), No. 2 Chanute (33-6), No. 3 Andale (32-6), No. 4 Rose Hill (31-6), No. 5 Louisburg (32-8), No. 6 Wichita Trinity (22-15), No. 7 Miege (21-16) and No. 8 Hayden (21-17).

THS lost its regular-season finale, 3-0, to Eudora on Oct. 16 on Senior Night in Tonganoxie. The Cardinals won the match, 25-11, 23-15, 25-13.

Seniors Corinn Searcy, Grace Wogomon, Taylor Knipp, Maria Pilli and Layce McCoy were recognized during Senior Night festivities.

Tonganoxie lost Oct. 9 at Baldwin, 25-22, 25-22, 25-17. That came a day after a 23-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-15 victory against a visiting Bishop Seabury squad. It took five sets, but THS defeated Atchison Oct. 15, 25-18, 25-23, 21-25, 19-25, 15-5, at THS.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment