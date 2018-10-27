Archive for Saturday, October 27, 2018
Third and strong: Tonganoxie High boys cap cross country season with bronze finish as team
October 27, 2018
Tonganoxie High cross country has a state trophy in 2018.
The boys team placed third at Saturday’s Class 4A state cross country meet in Wamego.
Tonganoxie scored 85 points, just behind second-place Towanda-Circle, which scored 81. Buhler won the meet with a low score of 47.
El Dorado placed fourth (122), Chanute fifth (156), Wamego sixth (164), Iola seventh (176), Augusta eighth (204), Ulysses ninth (212 and the tiebreaker), Miege 10th (212), Pratt 11th (237) and Fort Scott 12th (296).
Calvin Morgan placed 14th at state in his final cross country competition as a THS student-athlete.The senior finished the Wamego Country Club course in 17 minutes, 31.2 seconds.
Junior Jakob Edholm placed 21st with a 17:50.1 time, while senior Jakob Foley took 24th with a 17:58.6 time.
Junior Dylan Graham nabbed the 26th spot (18:06.2) and junior Dylan Graham the 33rd placing (18:19.8).
Senior Joshua Bosley placed 43rd (18:30.9), junior Scotty Vick 57th (18:53.3)
Chambers places 36th
In the 4A girls race, THS sophomore Kristi Chambers finished 36th.
Chambers completed the course in 22:04.2.
