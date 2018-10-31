Archive for Wednesday, October 31, 2018
McLouth freshman places 6th in 2A state meet
October 31, 2018
A McLouth High runner placed in the Top 10 at Saturday’s Class 2A state cross country meet in Wamego.
Freshman Reagan Clark placed sixth in the girls race. She finished in 20 minutes, 46.1 seconds.
Teammate Baylee Wolfe wasn’t far behind. The sophomore placed 12th with a time of 21:17.6.
In the boys race, rreshman Jared Plake placed 26th and finished in 18 minutes, 23.1 seconds.
Sophomore August Forsberg placed 37th with a 18:43.8 time.
Trego Community senior Helen Giefer won the 2A girls race with a 19:30 finish.
Yates Center senior Hadley Splechter won the boys race with a 15:57.5 time.
Central Heights won the boys meet with 58 points, while Ellinwood won the girls meet with 102.
