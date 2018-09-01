Tonganoxie High fans roared when Elijah Tyner took the opening kickoff out to the Tonganoxie 29-yard-line.

A few plays later, a turnover left Basehor-Linwood with a short field and then seven plays later, Basehor-Linwood had a 7-0 lead just more than 3 minutes into the game.

The THS defense would push Basehor-Linwood to third-down situations, but the Bobcats converted often. Coupled with a sputtering Chieftain offense, Tonganoxie couldn’t keep up, and BLHS went onto win, 42-6, in the season opener.

Things looked grim when Basehor-Linwood pushed its lead to 21-0 with 6 seconds left in the first quarter.

Penalties slowed Basehor-Linwood’s momentum in the second quarter, but the Bobcats tacked on another touchdown with 1:58 left before intermission. On another third-and-long situation, the Bobcats converted on third-and-21 before punching in the fourth score for the home team.

Tonganoxie’s Cooper Cunningham gave the the Chieftains a little spark just before halftime. The junior scampered for a 15-yard gain to the THS 40-yard-line.

It was just Tonganoxie’s second first down of the game — the other came courtesy of a penalty against BLHS.

Basehor-Linwood scored again in the third quarter, but Tonganoxie threatened to answer later in the quarter. BLHS was forced to punt from deep in its own territory and Tonganoxie took over at the Bobcat 28. It was Tonganoxie’s first time on Basehor-Linwood’s side of the 50.

The Chieftains appeared to have converted a first down during the possession, but a completion was called back for what officials flagged an illegal man downfield. Tonganoxie eventually had to punt from near midfield.

Late in the fourth quarter, Tonganoxie put together an exciting drive.

Hayden Robbins connected with Dallas Bond for a 35-yard pass play that put the Chieftains at the Bobcat 35.

Cunningham and Korbin Riedel moved the Chieftains forward with a couple strong runs before Robbins eventually found Riedel for a 6-yard touchdown reception as time expired.

Tonganoxie finished the game with 93 rushing yards and 46 passing yards, along with six first downs.

Basehor-Linwood had 196 passing yards and 133 rushing yards to go with 16 first downs.

BLHS improved to 1-0, while THS dropped to 0-1. It marked the first time since the 1980s the rivals did not face each other as conference foes.

Tonganoxie now is in the Frontier League, while BLHS is part of the new United Kansas Conference.

THS next has its home opener Friday against Louisburg (1-0 overall and 1-0 in Frontier League play), while BLHS takes on Lansing (0-1).

Louisburg squeaked past Spring Hill, 21-17, in Week 1.

Frontier League

Baldwin 35, Ottawa 7

Piper 28, Eudora 7

Louisburg 21, Spring Hill 17

Ottawa 41, Bonner Springs 0

NEKL

Maur Hill 48, McLouth 24

Jackson Heights 42, Horton 0

Pleasant Ridge 30, Jefferson County North 12

Atchison County 46, Oskaloosa 0

United Kansas Conference

De Soto 42, Leavenworth 7

Basehor-Linwood 42, Tonganoxie 7

Turner 28, Harmon 0

Topeka High 42, Shawnee Heights 7

Blue Valley Southwest 37, Lansing 14