Tonganoxie High girls golf opened the season Thursday with a third-place finish at Lake Perry Country Club.

Megan Brusven led the team with a 49. She placed ninth overall, while Peyton Lynn and Meghan Heskett both scored 51, tying for 15th.

Kalali Tanner finished with a 56, Savannah Adams a 59 and Brenn Shryock a 60.

Spring Hill won the meet with a 184.

Seaman took second (191) THS third (207) and Silver Lake fourth (212).

St. Marys took fifth (214), while Jeff West came in sixth (220), Rossville seventh (223) and Osage City eighth (229). Santa Fe Trail shot a 283 for ninth.

THS coach Doug Sandburg said the tourney was a good starting point for the season.

“Now we are on the hard road to improving with good results,” he said.

The team is back in action Tuesday at Dub's Dread.