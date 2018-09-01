Archive for Saturday, September 1, 2018
Tonganoxie volleyball splits first matches of season
September 1, 2018
Tonganoxie High volleyball is 1-1 on the season after splitting a triangular Thursday at home.
THS lost to Spring Hill, 25-10, 25-19, but defeated Sumner, 25-12, 25-5.
The Chieftains continue the season Tuesday with a road match at Paola.
