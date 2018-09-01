Archive for Saturday, September 1, 2018

Tonganoxie volleyball splits first matches of season

Tonganoxie High School, home of the Chieftains.

Photo by Shawn Linenberger. Enlarge photo.

By Shawn Linenberger

September 1, 2018

Tonganoxie High volleyball is 1-1 on the season after splitting a triangular Thursday at home.

THS lost to Spring Hill, 25-10, 25-19, but defeated Sumner, 25-12, 25-5.

The Chieftains continue the season Tuesday with a road match at Paola.

